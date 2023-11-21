The human, environmental costs of war

College campuses, including the University of Arkansas, observed International Education Week last week. Several campus organizations use part of International Education Week to highlight scholars and artists at risk around the world. This year that spotlight included a moderated discussion about the human and environmental costs of war.

Guests included Yemeni entomologist and a guest of Scholars at Risk Program Salman Al-Shami, novelist Uchenna Awoke, who fled violence in his native Nigeria, and Senior Director of the Artist Protection Fund Alison Russo. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams invited them, along with panel moderator Padma Viswanathan, to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to discuss the need for more visibility.