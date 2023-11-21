© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

The human, environmental costs of war

By Kyle Kellams
Published November 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST
Scholars At Risk Network, University of Arkansas
/
kuaf

College campuses, including the University of Arkansas, observed International Education Week last week. Several campus organizations use part of International Education Week to highlight scholars and artists at risk around the world. This year that spotlight included a moderated discussion about the human and environmental costs of war.

Guests included Yemeni entomologist and a guest of Scholars at Risk Program Salman Al-Shami, novelist Uchenna Awoke, who fled violence in his native Nigeria, and Senior Director of the Artist Protection Fund Alison Russo. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams invited them, along with panel moderator Padma Viswanathan, to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to discuss the need for more visibility.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Scholars at RiskUniversity of ArkansasEducatorsInternational relief
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content