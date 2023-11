Woman-Run, a statewide initiative of Wright Lindsey Jennings to support women entrepreneurs, is teaming up with the Downtown Fayetteville Coalition to host Holiday Haul on Dec. 8. Meredith Lowrey, the co-founder of Woman Run and Kelly Rich, the executive director of the Downtown Fayetteville Coalition joined Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams at the Carver Center for Public Radio to talk about the inaugural event.

