Preparing for a growing population of Arkansans with Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates about 60,000 Arkansans are living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, and there are about 180,000 unpaid caregivers for people living with Alzheimer’s. Today, the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Advisory Council is meeting with House and Senate Public Health committees in Little Rock to share recommendations. David Cook, the Alzheimer’s Association Arkansas Chapter Director of Public Policy, talked with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the state’s approach to helping people with Alzheimer's and their caregivers.