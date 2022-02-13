Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Alzheimer's
-
A team of University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences lead by Distinguished Geriatrics Professor Sue Griffin are developing a drug, based on their…
-
Lawmakers voted unanimously this legislative session to pass an act that creates the Alzheimer's and Dementia Advisory Council, which will be charged with…
-
Alzheimer's Arkansas will host a free workshop Friday for caregivers of people with Alzheimer's and dementia-related conditions. It takes place at…
-
June is Alzheimer's Awareness Month and we continue a series of conversations about aging and health with a discussion of brain health.
-
A new seminar is designed to help children who have family members affected by dementia. The free program is April 6 at the UAMS Schmieding Center for…
-
In 2014, about five million Americans were diagnosed with dementia, but that number is projected to nearly triple by 2060. Research is being done to learn…
-
We speak with an Alzheimer's advocate from Bentonville and from the national Alzheimer's Association, about a new report that suggests millions of dollars…