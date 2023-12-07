UAMS milk depot, the Naturals' updated logo

UAMS Milk Bank opens in NWA

The first UAMS Milk Bank is open in northwest Arkansas. The milk depot opened in Mercy’s Rogers hospital. The depot is a designated space for women to donate breast milk. The donations are sent to the UAMS Milk Bank for screening, pasteurization and nutritional analysis. After the processing, the milk can be distributed to hospitals throughout the state. The UAMS Milk Bank is located in Little Rock, just off of the main UAMS campus. Before the milk bank was established, Arkansas hospitals had to rely on donations from out of state. The Arkansas Legislature passed Act 225 two years ago, establishing the Arkansas milk bank.

Thaden Schools accepts kindergarteners and first graders

Thaden School in Bentonville will, for the first time, accept kindergarten and first-grade students in the fall. The school announced yesterday it will start the lower grades in the fall as a first step to eventually offer classes for K through fifth grades. The private school currently has 350 students enrolled in grades six through 12. Founding Head of School Clayton Marsh says the school is conducting a national search for the head of its new lower school division.

NWA Naturals unveil new logo

Yesterday was a chance for a first look at the new logo for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The new main logo features a multi-colored depiction of trees, mountains and a stream with a baseball positioned as a rising sun. The image is encased in an outline of the state of Arkansas. It's the first logo change for the Double-AA minor league team since relocating to Springdale in 2008. Other new secondary logos were also released yesterday. Those secondary marks include a red, blue and yellow chicken as a nod to the poultry industry's presence in Springdale.

SONA to perform Oceans to Cross

The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will be the first to perform Aldo Lopez-Gavilan’s piece, Oceans to Cross, next month. The composition is the first-ever SONA symphonic commission and the world premier performance will feature pianist Lara Downes. The SONA Jan. 20 concert will be at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville and will also include music from Samuel Barber.

Artosphere Orchestra says 'goodbye'

And after 12 seasons, the Artopshere Orchestra’s performances this summer in Fayetteville and Bentonville will be the last for the ensemble. The Artosphere Orchestra will host concerts on May 14th and 18th at Walton Arts Center and then conclude its run with another Mozart at the Museum concert at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville May 22. Though the Artosphere Orchestra will be ending after nearly 40 total performances, the month-long Artosphere celebration sponsored by Walton Arts Center will continue. A full listing of 2024 Artosphere events will be announced early next year. Tickets for the last season of the Artosphere Orchestra are on sale now.