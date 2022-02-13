Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Symphony of Northwest Arkansas
The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, or SoNA, is releasing a new multi-media performance including music from Northwest Arkansas and visual arts from Paris.
The works included in the next season for the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas include familair pieces. A new composition by Paul Haas, music director and…
The 1913 Paris debut of Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring," is legendary for its stunning iconoclasm. "I think it still is a very subversive classical piece of…
Composer Christopher Cerrone tackles virtuosity in "High Windows," which the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas performs alongside with Beethoven and Bach at…
Pianist Andrew Tyson brings to life the poetic impulses of Chopin with the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) this weekend on a piano he helped pick…
Bruce Schultz, the principal horn player for the Symphony of Northest Arkansas, will have a chance to shine the spotlight on his instrument at SoNA's next…
This Saturday the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) begins its 2017-18 season with a performance of Tchaikovsky's fifth, Haydn's trumpet concerto and…
Covering American folk songs to movie music, the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas (SoNA) will perform at the 3rd Annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular at…
From the iconic opening of Fantasia to perennial montage favorite In the Hall of the Mountain King, great works of classical music permeate the popular…
The words orchestra and overture conjure sounds and images of grandeur and bombast, but what if the accumulated skill of an orchestra could be used for…