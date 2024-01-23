Arkansans for Improving Maternal Health collects stories of poor maternal health outcomes
A new project launched in Arkansas for parents to share their stories about their experiences before, during and after pregnancy. Arkansans for Improving Maternal Health, or AIM, is collecting stories from families who have dealt with poor maternal health outcomes in an effort to humanize statistics. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Ashely Bearden Campbell, the executive director of Arkansans for Improving Maternal Health, about the project.