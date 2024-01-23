© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.
Arkansans for Improving Maternal Health collects stories of poor maternal health outcomes

By Kyle Kellams
Published January 23, 2024 at 3:03 PM CST
kuaf

A new project launched in Arkansas for parents to share their stories about their experiences before, during and after pregnancy. Arkansans for Improving Maternal Health, or AIM, is collecting stories from families who have dealt with poor maternal health outcomes in an effort to humanize statistics. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with Ashely Bearden Campbell, the executive director of Arkansans for Improving Maternal Health, about the project.

Ozarks at Large Maternal HealthArkansas Center for Health Improvement
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
