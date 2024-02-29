Sound Perimeter: Butterflies

Today in Sound Perimeter, we allowed butterflies to captivate our imaginations with their exquisite beauty and grace, as captured by musical composers and performers Gabriel Faure, Mel Bonis, Herbie Hancock, James Baik, Evelyne Grandy, and Gretchen Parlato.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.