Podcast Excerpts from KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Butterflies

By Lia Uribe
Published February 29, 2024 at 12:57 PM CST

Today in Sound Perimeter, we allowed butterflies to captivate our imaginations with their exquisite beauty and grace, as captured by musical composers and performers Gabriel Faure, Mel Bonis, Herbie Hancock, James Baik, Evelyne Grandy, and Gretchen Parlato.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Ozarks at Large Sound Perimeter women in music
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
