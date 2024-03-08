© 2024 KUAF
KUAF is hiring a general manager! This position will include overall management, leadership, and planning, as well as fundraising, content development and delivery, and technical system development. Click here to apply and to learn more!
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

New music programs on KUAF 3, 'Mr. Wednesday' with Miletus

By Kyle Kellams
Published March 8, 2024 at 2:49 PM CST

*Editor's note: The conversation states that "Mr. Wednesday" will air on Wednesday nights. However, the show will actually air on Sundays from 8-10 p.m.

Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams speaks with Miletus Callahan-Barile, host of the new KUAF3 music program, Mr. Wednesday. They discuss his show, which airs Sunday from 8-10 p.m. starting March 16.

You can listen to KUAF3 on your HD radio, through the free streams here, or by asking your smart speaker to please play KUAF3.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local MusicOzarks at LargeMusic
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content
  • Arts and Culture
    'Cambodian Rock Band' presents a story of music, trauma
    Kyle Kellams
    "Cambodian Rock Band" is a stage play that requires plenty from the cast and crew. The material covers heavy subjects- from family dynamics to the genocide perpetrated under the dictatorship of Pol Pot. The director of the TheatreSquared production, Nelson Eusebio, and one of the actors, Greg Watanabe, came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to give Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams a peek behind the rehearsal process and discuss the show.
  • Local Music
    Statehouse Electric talks new music at KUAF
    Kyle Kellams
    Recently, Tim Patterson, Cory Post and Paul McGowan from Statehouse Electric came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss their new music. They also stopped by the Firmin Garner Performance Studio to play some fresh tracks.
  • Local Music
    Common Roots on their Tiny Desk experience
    Sophia Nourani
    Every year, NPR asks artists from around the country to submit a video of them playing in front of a desk. One artist or band is chosen from thousands to perform their own Tiny Desk Concert and go on tour with NPR Music. The deadline for submissions is the end of the day on Wednesday. Last year, Ozarks at Large’s Sophia Nourani spoke with local band ‘Common Roots’ about why they chose to submit an entry to the Tiny Desk Contest.
  • Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
    Update on Arkansas' eclipse preparations, Broadway heads to Dickson Street
    Becca Martin Brown
    On today's show, touching base with the state now that we're a month out from the big eclipse. Also, Walton Arts Center readies ten big shows for the next Broadway season. Plus, music radio with personality.