New music programs on KUAF 3, 'Mr. Wednesday' with Miletus

*Editor's note: The conversation states that "Mr. Wednesday" will air on Wednesday nights. However, the show will actually air on Sundays from 8-10 p.m.

Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams speaks with Miletus Callahan-Barile, host of the new KUAF3 music program, Mr. Wednesday. They discuss his show, which airs Sunday from 8-10 p.m. starting March 16.

You can listen to KUAF3 on your HD radio, through the free streams here, or by asking your smart speaker to please play KUAF3.