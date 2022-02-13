Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
local music
-
The Band Olympics came together in the year before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Although they only played a handful of shows before the pandemic, they…
-
Named after the dorm where the magic first began, East Hall Recording celebrates 15 years as a Fayetteville recording studio that lays down tracks for…
-
Hear the entirety of the Fort Smith Chorale's winter concert titled "How Great Our Joy" in this on-demand stream. This live recording took place November…
-
Jasper Logan is originally from Chicago, but the rapper moved to Northwest Arkansas about 3 years ago. He released his debut EP, "Underneath There Are…
-
The Arkansas New Music Ensemble will present its concert this Friday, featuring crossover music that embraces a melding of diverse musical styles from…
-
Fort Smith Symphony Music Director John Jeter stopped by the studio this week along with composer Michael Schelle and soloists Alaina Rea, viola, and…
-
The new season of the reality singing competition The Voice debuts Monday on NBC. Earlier this week, the program leaked video of an audition featuring…
-
Jodi James and Clay Parker both grew up in southern Louisiana, but didn't meet until they both became involved in the music scene of Baton Rouge. Now…
-
The Worker’s Union Ensemble recently stopped by the KUAF studio to talk about their upcoming performance at Nightbird Books. Member Ryan Cockerham…
-
Dana Louise calls on some very talented musicians to play with her on a new CD. They recently came to the Firmin-Garner Performance Studio to play music…