Ozarks at Large

Keri Blakinger talks new memoir, life before and after incarceration

By Kyle Kellams
Published April 16, 2024 at 4:32 PM CDT

Keri Blakinger's path to journalism contains several twists. In her memoir, “Corrections in Ink," Blakinger writes about the day in Ithaca when she was arrested. Throughout the rest of the book, she gives details about her incarceration in jail, then prison, and her life before and after incarceration. Blakinger will talk about the memoir at the Fayetteville Public Library on April 22. She spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the book and event.

Prison
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
