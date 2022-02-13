Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Authors
-
University of Arkansas French professor, Kathy Comfort's 2018 book 'Refiguring Les Années Noires: Literary Representations of the Nazi Occupation,' was…
-
A new book, Das Echo: A Year in the Life of Germans in the Nineteenth-Century South, uses preserved German-language newspapers from the 1800s to detail…
-
Steve Wiegenstein's collection of short stories, Scattered Lights, is one of the five finalists for the 2021 PEN/Faulkner Award. His stories are set in…
-
Charles J. Finger lived on three continents, had many different jobs and, while living in Fayetteville, was awarded the Newbery Medal. His life is…
-
In the 1980s in Hot Springs, Ruth Coker Burks was in her 20s, a single mom with a daughter, when she walked into a hospital room no nurses wanted to enter…
-
In the 1980s in Hot Springs, Ruth Coker Burks was in her 20s, a single mom with a daughter, when she walked into a hospital room no nurses wanted to enter…
-
A recently published book, The War at Home: Perspectives on the Arkansas Experience during World War I, explores how some conditions from a century ago,…
-
MM Kent, an award-winning artist who resides in Fayetteville, has self-published A Coward’s Guide to Oil Painting: the Novel. The coming of age love story…
-
In her new personal essay colleciton, Carry: A Memoir of Survival on Stolen Land, author Toni Jensen explores the intersection of gun violence, race,…
-
The 2019 True Lit Fesitval at the Fayetteville Public Library includes a workshop with Jarrett J. Krosoczka, author of Hey Kiddo. The book was a finalist…