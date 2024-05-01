The influence of billionaires on college athletics

As the NCAA men’s basketball season was wrapping up in early April, the top news story in the sport was not about the University of Connecticut or Purdue. It was about Arkansas.

On April 10th, just one day after UCONN defended their national championship and won their sixth national championship overall, the University of Arkansas announced they would be hiring John Calipari to be their next men’s basketball coach. That evening the U of A held an event in Bud Walton Arena to welcome Coach Cal.

The Hog Wild band was on the floor performing, former Razorback players like Joe Kleine, Ron Brewer and Joe Johnson were in attendance. University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek opened the night by thanking his staff, the university board of trustees, and Chancellor Charles Robinson. But the one who got the loudest response from the crowd wasn’t a staff member, a former Razorback player, or even an Arkansas graduate.