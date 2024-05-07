From a eulogy to a new book: Tim Alberta discusses 'The Kingdom, The Power, and The Glory'

This Thursday, the Author and staff writer for The Atlantic Tim Alberta will be discussing his latest book at the Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. His first book came out in 2019 and was titled “American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump.” Alberta says the topic of his newest book, “The Kingdom and the Power and The Glory” was cemented soon after the release of his debut. His father was an evangelical pastor for many years in Michigan, who passed away just after its release.