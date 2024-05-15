© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Cyrus Attoun speaks on entry for the Community Spotlight Theme Song Contest

By Kyle Kellams,
Jasper Logan
Published May 15, 2024 at 2:24 PM CDT

The process of selecting a new theme for KUAF’s Community Spotlight is moving into the final phase. Three finalists have been chosen, and now listeners will select the new theme for the daily segment. During the next few days, we’re going to meet each of the artists whose music has made it into the final round. The entry, “The Sun Sets on Quonset Huts,” is written and performed by Cyrus Attoun. This morning, Attoun came to the Carver Center for Public Radio to speak with Jasper Logan, KUAF’s Community Engagement Manager, and Kyle Kellams about his music.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Community SpotlightMusic
