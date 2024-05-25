The Smokehouse Players present 'Last of the Red Hot Lovers'

Last fall the Smokehouse Players’ production of Other Desert Cities raised more than $15,000 for Magdalene Serenity House, a non-profit in Fayetteville dedicated to help women who have experienced trauma, sexual exploitation, addiction and incarceration. They will follow the same plan next month when they present Neil Simon’s Last of the Red Hot Lovers. The production will open Thursday night, June 6th at the Old Ozark Mountain Smokehouse at 1725 South Smokehouse Trail in Fayetteville and runs through Saturday night the 8th. Doors at 6:30, curtain up at 7:30.