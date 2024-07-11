UAMS to use $1.3 million grant to stoke scientific curiosity in ninth graders
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will turn a $1.3 million dollar National Institutes of Health grant into fuel to get ninth graders interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The funding will be directed toward the Arkansas Technology and Data Science Health and Medicine program. Kevin Phelan, a professor in the College of Medicine on the UAMS Northwest campus spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the program.