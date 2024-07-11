© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

UAMS to use $1.3 million grant to stoke scientific curiosity in ninth graders

By Kyle Kellams
Published July 11, 2024 at 1:19 PM CDT
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
/
uams.edu

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will turn a $1.3 million dollar National Institutes of Health grant into fuel to get ninth graders interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The funding will be directed toward the Arkansas Technology and Data Science Health and Medicine program. Kevin Phelan, a professor in the College of Medicine on the UAMS Northwest campus spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the program.

Ozarks at Large UAMSSTEMEducation
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
