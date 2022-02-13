Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
STEM
-
Finding enough qualified educators to teach science and math is a challenge across the nation. To ease the shortage, a team of University of Arkansas…
-
This year, the Women's Foundation of Arkansas launched the Tjuana Byrd Internship Program. The 10-week summer program, named for the WFA's first black…
-
The Northwest Arkansas Council is taking applications for its Life Works Here initiative, which comes with a $10,000 incentive and other perks aimed at…
-
Through the goIT program, Tata Consultancy Services works to inspire students to pursue STEM degrees. Yesterday, TCS hosted a competition where middle…
-
Governor Asa Hutchinson has signed an executive order to establish the State Computer Science and Cybersecurity Task Force in an effort to keep the…