Ozarks at Large

The Buffalo National River celebrates 50-plus years

By Randy Wilburn
Published July 23, 2024 at 2:49 PM CDT
I Am Northwest Arkansas
/
iamnorthwestarkansas.com

This excerpt was part of I Am Northwest Arkansas' "Buffalo National River Celebrates 50+ Years" episode, in which Terrie Martindale, board president of the Buffalo National River Partners, and Cassie Branstetter, a U.S. Park Ranger, discussed the creation and significance of the Buffalo National River, established in 1972 as the first National River in the U.S. and the role that the Buffalo National River Partners play as stewards making sure the river remains pristine for all to enjoy.

Buffalo National River
Randy Wilburn
Randy Wilburn is the host of I Am Northwest Arkansas.
