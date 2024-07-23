The Buffalo National River celebrates 50-plus years

This excerpt was part of I Am Northwest Arkansas' "Buffalo National River Celebrates 50+ Years" episode, in which Terrie Martindale, board president of the Buffalo National River Partners, and Cassie Branstetter, a U.S. Park Ranger, discussed the creation and significance of the Buffalo National River, established in 1972 as the first National River in the U.S. and the role that the Buffalo National River Partners play as stewards making sure the river remains pristine for all to enjoy.