© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Indu Sen speaks on Tjuana Byrd Summer Internship Program experience

By Kyle Kellams
Published July 24, 2024 at 3:01 PM CDT
The 2024 cohort of the Tjuana Byrd Summer Internship Program.
Women's Foundation Arkansas
/
womensfoundationarkansas.org
The 2024 cohort of the Tjuana Byrd Summer Internship Program.

The Tjuana Byrd Summer Internship Program for Arkansas women of color in STEM and finance fields is ending for the season soon. Partnered with companies like Acxiom and Southwest Power Pool and the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas, it's named after the foundation’s first Black president. This week, Ozarks at Large will feature recipients like Indu Sen of Bentonville, who earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Arkansas and will start her master’s at Oklahoma State this fall.

Tags
Ozarks at Large STEMEducationWomen's Foundation of Arkansas
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content