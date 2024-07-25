Takiayah Mayo on her Tjuana Byrd Internship experience
The recipients of the 2024 Tjuana Byrd Internships are at businesses this summer, like Southwest Power Pool. The internships, administered by the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas, are internships reserved for Arkansas women of color pursuing degrees in STEM fields, including finance fields. An alumna of the program, Takiayah Mayo, who interned at Southwest Power Pool and now works at Stone Bank, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the program.