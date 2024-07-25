Takiayah Mayo on her Tjuana Byrd Internship experience

The Tjuana Byrd Summer Internship Program for Arkansas women of color in STEM and finance fields is ending for the season soon. Partnered with companies like Acxiom and Southwest Power Pool and the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas, it's named after the foundation’s first Black president. This week, Ozarks at Large will feature recipients like Indu Sen of Bentonville, who earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Arkansas and will start her master’s at Oklahoma State this fall.

