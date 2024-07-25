© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Takiayah Mayo on her Tjuana Byrd Internship experience

By Kyle Kellams
Published July 25, 2024 at 4:28 PM CDT
The 2024 cohort of the Tjuana Byrd Summer Internship Program.
Women's Foundation Arkansas
womensfoundationarkansas.org
The 2024 cohort of the Tjuana Byrd Summer Internship Program.

The recipients of the 2024 Tjuana Byrd Internships are at businesses this summer, like Southwest Power Pool. The internships, administered by the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas, are internships reserved for Arkansas women of color pursuing degrees in STEM fields, including finance fields. An alumna of the program, Takiayah Mayo, who interned at Southwest Power Pool and now works at Stone Bank, spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the program.

Ozarks at Large STEMEducationWomen's Foundation of Arkansas
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
