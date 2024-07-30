© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition creates community bail fund

By Sophia Nourani
Published July 30, 2024 at 1:21 PM CDT
Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition

The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition is a state-wide organization that works to end mass incarceration through education, policy change and direct aid. The group recently launched the northwest Arkansas Hummingbird project, a revolving community bail fund meant to support incarcerated people in our region.

Sophia Nourani speaks with the coalition's lead members about the project and with northwest Arkansas residents who attended their most recent fundraising event, Seeking Justice.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Washington CountyCommunity Resources
Stay Connected
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Related Content