Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition creates community bail fund
The Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition is a state-wide organization that works to end mass incarceration through education, policy change and direct aid. The group recently launched the northwest Arkansas Hummingbird project, a revolving community bail fund meant to support incarcerated people in our region.
Sophia Nourani speaks with the coalition's lead members about the project and with northwest Arkansas residents who attended their most recent fundraising event, Seeking Justice.