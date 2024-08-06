© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Investigating bluff shelters with Hobbs State Park

By Becca Martin Brown,
Kyle Kellams
Published August 6, 2024 at 2:37 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Becca Martin Brown returns to Ozarks at Large! This week—and every week following—Becca and Kyle Kellams will discuss modern events with a deeper history. Today, Brown and Kellams speak with Elaina Williams about bluff dwellings at Hobbs State Park.

Ozarks at Large Indigenous PeoplesHobbs State Park
Becca Martin Brown
Becca Martin Brown is the features editor for the <i>Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette</i>.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
