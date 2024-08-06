Investigating bluff shelters with Hobbs State Park

Becca Martin Brown returns to Ozarks at Large! This week—and every week following—Becca and Kyle Kellams will discuss modern events with a deeper history. Today, Brown and Kellams speak with Elaina Williams about bluff dwellings at Hobbs State Park.

