Hobbs State Park
Former Buffalo National River archeologist, Caven Clark, says looting of prehistoric and historic sites in the Ozarks is a big problem. He will be…
On Thursday's show we introduced you to the once-abundant Ozark chinquapin and the chestnut blight that wiped out a large chunk of the tree population…
The Ozark chinquapin had once been abundant on the rocky ridges of the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and eastern Texas, but…
Flip Putthoff has worked with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for 37 years. He is currently the Outdoors Reporter for the paper. Puthoff is set to…
There is another way to spend Friday away from home aside from shopping. Green Friday at Hobbs State Park is designed for families to be outside. The park…
Hobbs State Park has about 35 miles of trails and Al Knox is the man in charge of maintaining the trails. Once a month he asks for a bit of help.MUSIC:…