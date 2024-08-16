New drinks this weekend: Tusk, HTeaO

April Wallace of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to suggest local happenings this weekend, like trying Goat Lab's new Tusk beer, HTeaO's new Centerton location and Game of Thrones trivia at Kingfish in Fayetteville.

