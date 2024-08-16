© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

New drinks this weekend: Tusk, HTeaO

By Kyle Kellams,
April Wallace
Published August 16, 2024 at 2:18 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

April Wallace of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to suggest local happenings this weekend, like trying Goat Lab's new Tusk beer, HTeaO's new Centerton location and Game of Thrones trivia at Kingfish in Fayetteville.

Learn more on What's Up!

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!

Tags
Ozarks at Large Weekend PlansLocal Events
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
April Wallace
April Wallace is the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette and a weekly contributor to Ozarks at Large.
See stories by April Wallace
Related Content
  • Arts and Culture
    Ambivert Books launches NWA’s first Spanish-language pop-up bookstore
    Kyle Kellams
    This Saturday, Ambivert Books, the area’s first Spanish-language bookstore, will celebrate its opening. Owner Brittany Johnson wants to cultivate and expand interest in reading material from Latin America, the Caribbean, and Spain. Ambivert Books will be experienced through pop-ups, like at Aug. 17's Book Fest at the Fayetteville Town Center, and online.
  • Arts and Culture
    Arkansas Cinema Society's Filmland returns
    Kyle Kellams
    The Arkansas Cinema Society's annual celebration of movies, Filmland, starts tomorrow, Aug. 13, in Little Rock with a screening of "The Duel," followed by a conversation with actor and executive producer Dylan Sprouse and actor Hart Denton. Filmland continues through Sunday with screenings and conversations. Kody Ford, director of outreach, programs and education with the Arkansas Cinema Society, visited the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to discuss the event.
  • Arts and Culture
    From Springdale to the New World Symphony
    Kyle Kellams
    Graham Mynatt discovered music early in life, and that interest blossomed into something much more as he moved through Springdale Public Schools. Now, he’s the bass trombone fellow with the New World Symphony in Miami, America’s Orchestral Academy. Last week, Mynatt returned home to visit, and during his stay, he came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio.
  • Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
    An NWA-trained Olympian brings back some hardware, 'Alien Romulus'
    Daniel Caruth
    On today's show, a northwest Arkansas trail connection to newly acquired Olympic silver. Also, Deadbird shares the highs and lows of a life on stage. Plus, a full itinerary for your weekend— from new beer to books, horses and more.