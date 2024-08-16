Olympian with ties to NWA wins silver medal in mountain biking

Several athletes related to NWA have made their mark on the Olympics this year. Ozarks at Large caught up with Haley Batten, a professional mountain biker who won a silver medal in the women's cross-country mountain biking event during the first weekend of the games.

Batten and the entire U.S. mountain bike team trained for Paris on the trails in northwest Arkansas. She spoke with Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth about the medal's significance, her ties to Bentonville and her growing enthusiasm for cycling in the States.

