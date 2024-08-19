© 2024 KUAF
Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Housing crisis reaches senior living facility, NWA gains state's first LEGO store

By Daniel Caruth,
Randy DixonKyle KellamsJasper LoganMatthew MooreJack Travis
Published August 19, 2024 at 3:35 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today's show, the affordable housing crisis is impacting seniors in Fayetteville. Also, a trip to Arkansas’ first LEGO store. Plus, the Pryor Center's Randy Dixon remembers a record-setting football game that refused to end.

Tags
Ozarks at Large HousingRogersCommunity CalendarPryor CenterHigher Education
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
Randy Dixon
Randy Dixon is the Director of News Archives and Media for the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Jasper Logan
Jasper Logan is KUAF's community engagement manger.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for Ozarks at Large.
