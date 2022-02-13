Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Rogers
Top news for a Friday includes almost 13,000 new virus cases in Arkansas, Rogers schools pivoting because of staff shortages and a first-ever gymnastics…
Construction of Railyard Park in downtown Rogers is nearing an end with an opening scheduled for later this spring. The new park includes a performance…
The Walton Family Foundation's Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program has provided grants to three projects this autumn in Springdale, Rogers and…
Aaron William Clarke, a community organizer and co-founder of Bridge the Gap NWA, is running against incumbent Mark Kruger for Rogers City Council — the…
In-person learning resumed on Monday in many of Arkansas's public schools. We check in with a student on her way to class at Fayetteville High School and…
On Monday, the Rogers City Council held a special meeting where it passed an ordinance requiring face masks in indoor and outdoor public spaces where…
On Wednesday, the mayor of Rogers announced the launch of a new public health campaign called #KeepRogersSafe to encourage residents and visitors to…
The City of Rogers is looking to hire the region's first arts and culture manager, who will be responsible for establishing an arts and culture program…
This weekend, the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce will host its 98th annual Celebration of Business and Community. The keynote speaker at this year's…
The Rogers Historical Museum is going into 2020 with a new director. Serena Barnett says her goals are to feature more temporary exhibits, hold more…