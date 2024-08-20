© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Enjoying historical cookie recipes, porch music at the Bella Vista Historical Museum

By Kyle Kellams,
Becca Martin Brown
Published August 20, 2024 at 11:45 AM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Becca Martin-Brown returns to discuss modern events with a deeper history with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams. This week, they discuss two upcoming events at the Bella Vista Historical Museum: the Historical Cookie Tasting and Sale and the Play Music on the Porch Day. Co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society, Xyta Lucas, joins the conversation to explain how Bella Vista got to be, well, Bella Vista.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!

Tags
Ozarks at Large The Other WayLocal EventsBella Vista
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Becca Martin Brown
Becca Martin Brown is the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.
See stories by Becca Martin Brown
Related Content