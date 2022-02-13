Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Bella Vista
Today's show starts with another record set for virus hospitalizations in Arkansas and a plan in place for how Bella Vista might use American Rescue Plan…
To start our show today: the Arkansas Legislature continues to meet, the Bella Vista bypass opens to traffic, and Razorback cross country teams run in…
At the top of our show today: Dr.Joe Thompson with ACHI says virus symptoms can last a long time for people who contract COVID-19, the Bella Vista Bypass…
Bella Vista Fire Department's community paramedics are partnering with the Northwest Medical Clinic at Sugar Creek to expand telehealth services in the…
On March 3, the City of Bella Vista will ask voters to approve a 1 percent sales tax increase to fund bonds that will be used to construct a new public…
The city of Bella Vista is again creating a snow removal list for people needing to travel for medical purposes like chemotherapy.
Construction has begun on the two projects that will complete the Bella Vista Bypass. State and local officals broke ground on the final 2.4 miles of the…
After the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality named the Bella Vista POA a potential responsible party in the nearly year-long fire at the…
Today's news roundup includes a confirmed case of whooping cough at a Fayetteville middle school, an update on the air quality near the Bella Vista stump…
A bill was filed this week in Little Rock to direct up to $20 million to extinguish the landfill fire at the 'stump dump' in Bella Vista. Sen. Jim…