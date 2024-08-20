© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Three weeks in al-Aqsa: A doctor's view of the Gaza crisis

By Maggie Ryan
Published August 20, 2024 at 11:48 AM CDT
Dr. Ahmad Yousaf (right) snaps a selfie with a Palestinian doctor at Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.
Ahmad Yousaf
Dr. Ahmad Yousaf (right) snaps a selfie with a Palestinian doctor at Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza.

After months of following the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Dr. Ahmad Yousaf took action. A physician based in Little Rock, Yousaf recently returned from volunteering at one of the region’s last remaining hospitals.

You can read Maggie's full reporting on this story at Little Rock Public Radio.

Ozarks at Large International reliefHealthcare
Maggie Ryan
Maggie Ryan is a reporter and local host of All Things Considered for Little Rock Public Radio.
