Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

World Champion Squirrel Cook Off returns with new cookbook

By Kyle Kellams
Published August 22, 2024 at 3:22 PM CDT
Early next month, the World Champion Squirrel Cook Off will be hosted in Springdale. The event is exactly what it promises to be— squirrel prepared in many ways and more. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with organizers to learn more about the competition and what's new this year.

