A curling scandal leads to a highly successful podcast

For some Americans, the sport of curling sweeps in and out of their lives over a couple of weeks during the Winter Olympics. But in Canada, it’s a way of life. At least it is for John Cullen. He’s a semi-professional curler who has been playing since the age of 12 and he’s also the host of the CBC podcast Broomgate: A Curling Scandal.

