© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Schoolhouse rockin' at the Rogers Historical Museum

By Becca Martin Brown,
Kyle Kellams
Published August 27, 2024 at 1:32 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Becca Martin-Brown returns to discuss modern events with a deeper history with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams. This week, they discuss what's happening at the Rogers Historical Museum. Serena Barnett and Ashley Sayers from the museum join Kyle and Becca over the phone to share more about the new Building Rogers exhibit and the Rocky Branch School program.

Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community connection. Your support allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, we need your support for KUAF to ensure we continue to provide the news, music, and connections you value. Your support is not just appreciated; it's essential. Make your gift today here.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!

Tags
Ozarks at Large The Other WayLocal EventsRogers Historical Museum
Stay Connected
Becca Martin Brown
Becca Martin Brown is the features editor for the <i>Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette</i>.
See stories by Becca Martin Brown
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content