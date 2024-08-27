Schoolhouse rockin' at the Rogers Historical Museum

Becca Martin-Brown returns to discuss modern events with a deeper history with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams. This week, they discuss what's happening at the Rogers Historical Museum. Serena Barnett and Ashley Sayers from the museum join Kyle and Becca over the phone to share more about the new Building Rogers exhibit and the Rocky Branch School program.

