Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Cooking up a way to say goodbye to summer

By Kyle Kellams,
April Wallace
Published August 30, 2024 at 12:53 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

April Wallace of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to suggest local happenings this weekend, like cooking classes for beginners taking place across the region, the Community Creative Center's couple painting night, I Haunt You at the Melonlight Ballroom in Eureka Springs and more.

Learn more on What's Up!

Tags
Ozarks at Large Weekend PlansLocal Events
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
April Wallace
April Wallace is the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette and a weekly contributor to Ozarks at Large.
See stories by April Wallace
Related Content
  • Arts and Culture
    'A Raisin in the Sun' visits TheatreSquared
    Kyle Kellams
    "A Raisin in the Sun" debuted on Broadway in 1959 and still retains its power and ability to move audiences. TheatreSquared’s production of Lorraine Hansberry’s script is on stage through Sept. 15. Two actors from the cast of "A Raisin in the Sun" came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio: Vanessa R. Butler and Kathy Tyree, Ruth Younger and Lena Younger on stage, respectively, to speak with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the production.
  • Arts and Culture
    Schoolhouse rockin' at the Rogers Historical Museum
    Becca Martin Brown
    Becca Martin-Brown returns to discuss modern events with a deeper history with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams. This week, they discuss what's happening at the Rogers Historical Museum. Serena Barnett and Ashley Sayers from the museum join Kyle and Becca over the phone to share more about the new "Building Rogers" exhibit and the Rocky Branch School program.
  • Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
    Diving into Na'Tosha Devon's poetry, Tiny Desk concerts return to Arkansas
    Kyle Kellams
    On today's show, we get a sense that Na’Tosha Da’Von’s poetry is for all of us. Also, the city of Fort Smith continues to consider a pricey future. Plus, the Arkansas Tiny Desk concert event approaches— with bands from all over the state.