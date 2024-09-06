© 2024 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Enjoying music in Fort Smith, Bluey visits the Walton Arts Center

By Kyle Kellams,
April Wallace
Published September 6, 2024 at 3:06 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

April Wallace of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to suggest local happenings this weekend, like the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Music Series, Bluey's Big Play at the Walton Arts Center and more.

Learn more on What's Up!

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
April Wallace
April Wallace is the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette and a weekly contributor to Ozarks at Large.
See stories by April Wallace
