Celebrating connections to Madison County's past

By Becca Martin Brown
Published September 10, 2024 at 1:43 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Becca Martin-Brown returns to discuss modern events with a deeper history with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams. This week, the two are joined by Susan Young, retired from the Shiloh Museum of the Ozarks, to discuss St. Paul's Pioneer Days and the special connection between Madison County and the Shiloh Museum.

Ozarks at Large Arkansas HistoryShiloh Museum of Ozark HistoryMadison County
Becca Martin Brown
Becca Martin Brown is the former features editor for the <i>Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette</i>. She now hosts "The Other Way" with Kyle Kellams on Tuesdays on Ozarks at Large.
