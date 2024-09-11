Legislators preview potential gun law changes in 2025 session

Members of a legislative subcommittee discussed potential new legislation allowing guns to be carried on K-12 school grounds and at school bus stops, among other locations. Little Rock Public Radio news director Daniel Breen joined Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore to discuss what these changes would mean.

View Breen's full report on Little Rock Public Radio.

