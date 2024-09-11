© 2024 KUAF
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Legislators preview potential gun law changes in 2025 session

By Daniel Breen,
Matthew Moore
Published September 11, 2024 at 3:50 PM CDT
Adobe Stock

Members of a legislative subcommittee discussed potential new legislation allowing guns to be carried on K-12 school grounds and at school bus stops, among other locations. Little Rock Public Radio news director Daniel Breen joined Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore to discuss what these changes would mean.

View Breen's full report on Little Rock Public Radio.

Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is a Little Rock-based reporter, anchor and producer and currently serves as News Director of UA Little Rock Public Radio.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
