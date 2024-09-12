© 2024 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Walton Family Foundation connects transportation with housing

By Roby Brock
Published September 12, 2024 at 3:43 PM CDT
TBP

In this week's edition of the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, Roby Brock speaks with Meredith Bergstrom, senior program officer for the Walton Family Foundation, about the intersection of housing and transportation in northwest Arkansas.

Ozarks at Large NWA Business JournalHousingTransportation
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
