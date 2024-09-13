© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Events for your furry friends, determining the best burger

By Kyle Kellams,
April Wallace
Published September 13, 2024 at 1:21 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

April Wallace of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to suggest local happenings this weekend, like a "Dog Pawty," the Miracle League's Burger Competition and Knowing the West opening at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

Learn more on What's Up!

Ozarks at Large Weekend PlansLocal Events
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
April Wallace
April Wallace is the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette and a weekly contributor to Ozarks at Large.
See stories by April Wallace
  • The Springdale Public Library's new, limited-edition library card.
    Arts and Culture
    Springdale Public Library issues limited-edition library cards
    Kyle Kellams
    You will soon be able to receive new, limited library cards at the Springdale Public Library. Artist Zeke Pena designed the new cards and included exclusive, seasonally-themed artwork for Hispanic Heritage Month and Library Card Sign-Up Month. The library will issue 500 limited-edition cards. This week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams dropped into the library to talk with Nina Hodgson, the marketing director, about the card and the library.
  • Arts and Culture
    'Generational Journeys' brings young, experienced artists together
    Kyle Kellams
    Art from women and men who have been creating for decades is hanging alongside art created by northwest Arkansas students at The Medium in downtown Springdale. The exhibit “Generational Journeys” officially opens with a reception on Thursday, Sept. 12, night. Yesterday, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams visited with Carla Nemec, co-director of the exhibit, about the exhibit at her home in Springdale.
  • Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
    A 'Swift' education, tackling heat at Sweat Fest
    Kyle Kellams
    On today's show, Michael Tilley, with "Talk Business and Politics," talks about the latest Compass Report and offers an update on the economies of the metro areas in Arkansas. Also, an examination of Taylor Swift’s music in a University of Arkansas honors course. Plus, a checklist of things to do this weekend and more.