A quick history of Arkansas political ads

By Randy Dixon,
Kyle Kellams
Published September 16, 2024 at 12:25 PM CDT
Pryor Center
/
Courtesy

Randy Dixon from the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to reminisce about the political call to actions of the State's past, from Clinton to Huckabee.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas HistoryPryor CenterPolitics
Randy Dixon
Randy Dixon is the Director of News Archives and Media for the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
