Assessing gender equity with the Women's Foundation of Arkansas

If you’d like a succinct explanation of why gender equity is important for the state of Arkansas, you can rely on Anna Beth Gorman, the CEO of the Women’s Foundation of Arkansas. Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams spoke with her yesterday about the opening of the submission period for the Gender Equity Scorecard.

