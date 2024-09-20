© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

The Human Library returns, music at Bikes Blues BBQ

By Kyle Kellams,
April Wallace
Published September 20, 2024 at 1:08 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

April Wallace of the "Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette" joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to suggest local happenings this weekend, like an open house at Good Samaritan clinic, Pat Ryan Key performing at Bikes Blues and BBQ and the Human Library at the Springdale Public Library.

Learn more on What's Up!

Ozarks at Large Weekend PlansLocal Events
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
April Wallace
April Wallace is the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette and a weekly contributor to Ozarks at Large.
