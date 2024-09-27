© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Local Color Radio Hour returns, pays homage to golden age of radio

By Kyle Kellams
Published September 27, 2024 at 2:46 PM CDT

The latest incarnation of the Local Color Radio Hour is tomorrow night at the Fort Smith Museum of History. Tomorrow’s show, from 6-8 p.m. at the museum, is a benefit show for a musician’s family facing medical costs and features live music from several musicians, including The Boss Tweeds. Kevin Jones is a professor at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, a volunteer for the Fort Smith Museum of History, and a creator of the Local Color Radio Hour and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Fort SmithRadio
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
