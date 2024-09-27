Local Color Radio Hour returns, pays homage to golden age of radio
The latest incarnation of the Local Color Radio Hour is tomorrow night at the Fort Smith Museum of History. Tomorrow’s show, from 6-8 p.m. at the museum, is a benefit show for a musician’s family facing medical costs and features live music from several musicians, including The Boss Tweeds. Kevin Jones is a professor at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, a volunteer for the Fort Smith Museum of History, and a creator of the Local Color Radio Hour and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.