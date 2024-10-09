© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Author Interviews
Ozarks at Large

Andrea Rogers talks new books, from picture books to horror stories

By Becca Martin Brown,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 9, 2024 at 4:41 PM CDT
Levine Querido
/
Courtesy

It’s a busy year for Andrea Rogers. The author’s 2022 collection of horror short stories, Man Made Monsters, is out this week in paperback. Her picture book “When We Gather” came out in the spring. Another picture book, “Chooch Helped,” has been recently released, and her new YA novel, “The Art Thieves,” an apocalyptic time-travel love story about art, is celebrating a book launch Friday night at Pearl’s Books. She returned to the Carver Center for Public Radio yesterday to discuss the books.

Tags
Ozarks at Large BooksHalloween
Stay Connected
Becca Martin Brown
Becca Martin Brown is the former features editor for the <i>Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette</i>. She now hosts "The Other Way" with Kyle Kellams on Tuesdays on Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Becca Martin Brown
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content