Andrea Rogers talks new books, from picture books to horror stories
It’s a busy year for Andrea Rogers. The author’s 2022 collection of horror short stories, Man Made Monsters, is out this week in paperback. Her picture book “When We Gather” came out in the spring. Another picture book, “Chooch Helped,” has been recently released, and her new YA novel, “The Art Thieves,” an apocalyptic time-travel love story about art, is celebrating a book launch Friday night at Pearl’s Books. She returned to the Carver Center for Public Radio yesterday to discuss the books.