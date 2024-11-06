Arkansas Poet Laureate inspires at Magdalene Serenity House
Magdalene Serenity House provides a safe, cost-free home for women overcoming trauma, addiction, and incarceration. Residents can stay up to two years, supported by community partnerships. Arkansas Poet Laureate Suzanne Rhodes has led poetry workshops there for over a year, inspiring healing through creative expression. Recently, Rhodes, senior operations manager Liz Simms, and resident Michah Sullivan shared insights on "Today There Have Been Lovely Things," a new poetry collection featuring resident work.