Poetry
-
Maya Salameh is this year's winner of the Etel Adnan Poetry Prize, awarded by the University of Arkansas. Maya, a student at Stanford, talked with us…
-
Kansas writer and poet Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg occasionally retreats to the Writers Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. We met up with her recently…
-
When translator and poet Kaveh Bassiri first published his poem "Invention of I," in the literary journal Copper Nickel, he wasn't sure how audiences…
-
Last month, the Buffalo National River Park Service announced the first artist in its revamped artist-in-residence program. Samuel Binns, a poet in the…
-
Geffrey Davis' new collection of poetry, Night Angler, provides considerations of growing up, growing older and more. The book is the 2018 James Laughlin…
-
Poet Geffrey Davis, who teaches in the creative writing program at the University of Arkansas recently won a 2019 fellowship from the National Endowment…
-
A poetry crawl, featuring the works of the late Arkansas poet C.D. Wright, will take place April 20 starting at noon at Fayetteville Public Library. The…
-
Casting Deep Shade is a newly published book by the late poet C.D. Wright. A tribute to Wright and a community read of the book is scheduled for Saturday…
-
The Open Mouth Readings, a non-profit dedicated to cultivating and enriching Northwest Arkansas' literary community, is accepting applications to the 2nd…
-
An attempt to translate Rainer Maria Rilke's poem "The Panther" at age 14 really resonated with Cody-Rose Clevidence. That impulse to dissect and…