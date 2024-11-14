© 2024 KUAF
March to August band joins with violinist Aviva Tu for new album

By Sophia Nourani
Published November 14, 2024 at 1:33 PM CST

Northwest Arkansas-based Americana roots band March to August is hosting an album release party at the Pryor Center in Fayetteville on Friday, Nov. 15. Founding members Jodie and Derrick Mears recently added violinist Aviva Tu to the group to complete their album "Songs Inspired by Witness," which is based on Karen Hesse's novel "Witness."

The band met with Ozark at Large's Sophia Nourani at KUAF's Firmin Garner Performance Studio to play some songs from the album and discuss the release.

The songs featured in this interview are "Every Girl" and "Runnin' Booze". The release party at the Pryor Center is free to the public with suggested donation. You can find March to August on Instagram and Facebook.

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
