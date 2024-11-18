© 2024 KUAF
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Strategies for campaigning for a runoff election

By Matthew Moore
Published November 18, 2024 at 12:57 PM CST
Canva

Dec. 3 is election day in Arkansas… again. That’s the official date of the runoff elections, although there will be some early voting options as well. But as we begin to think about another upcoming election, it’s worth considering how those campaigns are changing as well, especially in local elections like mayor or city council. Andrew Dowdle, a professor of political science at the University of Arkansas, joins Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore to discuss.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Elections
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
