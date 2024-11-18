Strategies for campaigning for a runoff election
Dec. 3 is election day in Arkansas… again. That’s the official date of the runoff elections, although there will be some early voting options as well. But as we begin to think about another upcoming election, it’s worth considering how those campaigns are changing as well, especially in local elections like mayor or city council. Andrew Dowdle, a professor of political science at the University of Arkansas, joins Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore to discuss.