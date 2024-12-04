© 2024 KUAF
Author Interviews
Ozarks at Large

Tracking anti-abortion activism, from grassroots to the Supreme Court

By Kyle Kellams
Published December 4, 2024 at 2:06 PM CST
Courtesy
/
University of California Press

One of the most successful social-political movements in the second half of the American 20th century was the anti-abortion movement. Jennifer Holland writes about this movement in her book, “Tiny You: A Western History of the Anti-Abortion Movement". Holland is a professor of history at the University of Oklahoma and was a visiting speaker on the University of Arkansas campus. While in Arkansas, she came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio.

Ozarks at Large AbortionBooks
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
